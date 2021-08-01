HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $12.79

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.32. HUYA shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 15,064 shares.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

