iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.39 price target (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

