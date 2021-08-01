Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBDRY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

IBDRY stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is presently 76.49%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

