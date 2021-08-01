ICHI Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. ICHI has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and $3.36 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00009385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,825.34 or 0.99906893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00831549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,338,305 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.