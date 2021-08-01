ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $243.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $245.50.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.