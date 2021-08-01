IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.21. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.03, with a volume of 306,061 shares.

IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.24.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

