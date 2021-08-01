Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.00.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.75. The stock had a trading volume of 497,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,080. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina by 284.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.