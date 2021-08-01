IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

IMAX stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.