Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of PI stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Impinj has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

