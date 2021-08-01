Impleum Market Cap Hits $109,138.06 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Impleum has a market capitalization of $109,138.06 and approximately $48.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impleum has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,250,741 coins and its circulating supply is 10,143,795 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

