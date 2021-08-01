Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Shares of IPOAF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56.

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

