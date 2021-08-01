Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Shares of IPOAF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56.
About Industrias Peñoles
