Informa’s (INF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 586.20 ($7.66).

LON INF opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 519.73. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The firm has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -6.74.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

