Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.81. 874,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,894. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.09 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

