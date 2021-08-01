Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $424,000.

UOCT opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

