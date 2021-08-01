Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,277.8 days.

Shares of IPXHF opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27. Inpex has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.