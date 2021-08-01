Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,277.8 days.
Shares of IPXHF opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27. Inpex has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $7.37.
