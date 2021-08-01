Insider Buying: Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford acquired 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of ARW opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 908.95. The company has a market capitalization of £540.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.98. Arrow Global Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.10 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

