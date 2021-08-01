Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $17,262.50 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $17,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $831.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

