inSure (SURE) 1-Day Volume Hits $125,961.00

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, inSure has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One inSure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get inSure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 314.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00216194 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

inSure Profile

inSure (SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.