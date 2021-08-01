Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $136.22 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

