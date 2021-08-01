Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$193.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$168.21 target price on Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$170.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

