Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

INBP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of -0.07.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

