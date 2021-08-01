Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

INTC opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

