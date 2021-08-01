Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 billion-$18.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,465,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,780,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

