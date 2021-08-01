Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Intellicheck has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.