Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $22.64

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.64, but opened at $21.64. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

