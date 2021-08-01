International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

