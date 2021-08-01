International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

