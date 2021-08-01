International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.67). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INSW traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 211,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,651. The firm has a market cap of $462.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.