Intrust Bank NA Invests $237,000 in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMIN opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.44. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

