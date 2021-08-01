Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 306,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68.

