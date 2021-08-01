Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 186,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the period.

PGX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.23. 2,243,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,501. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

