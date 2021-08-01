Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,952 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,755,000 after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,477,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

SPHB stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $72.78. 358,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,280. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.