Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Buys $50,009.00 in Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISTR opened at $21.95 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $228.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Investar by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Investar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

