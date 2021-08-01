iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IQ. KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.31.

IQ stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.84.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

