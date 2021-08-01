IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $285.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $273.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IQV. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

