IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. IRadimed updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.620 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

IRadimed stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $414.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $40.51.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $173,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,296,651 over the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

