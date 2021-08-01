iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTB remained flat at $$25.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.