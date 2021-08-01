iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $247.15. 462,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,369. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $249.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

