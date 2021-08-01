iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.71. 737,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

