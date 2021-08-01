ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ITT by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,909,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ITT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $223,809,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

NYSE:ITT opened at $97.91 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.