J & J Snack Foods Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

JJSF stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $120.69 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Norges Bank bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,760,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,687,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

