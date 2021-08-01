Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $174.09 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

