Jane Street Group LLC Buys 4,307 Shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.78% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

IDLB opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

