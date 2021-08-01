Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 103,935 Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEW stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. Puxin Limited has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

