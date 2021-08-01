Jane Street Group LLC Has $410,000 Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

BFS stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

