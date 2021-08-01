Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDHAU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $7,590,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ LDHAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

