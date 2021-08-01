Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,185 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $13,289,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $74,060,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE TMX opened at $52.50 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

