Jane Street Group LLC Sells 276,814 Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276,814 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in QIWI were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QIWI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 177,726 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of QIWI by 103.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QIWI by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,079,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 89,660 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the first quarter valued at about $8,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the first quarter valued at about $3,869,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.20 on Friday. QIWI plc has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $639.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

