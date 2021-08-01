Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$40,973.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,985,851.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total transaction of C$38,515.50.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.39, for a total transaction of C$46,163.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total transaction of C$46,193.40.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total transaction of C$47,451.90.

On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$47,403.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

Shares of REAL opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

