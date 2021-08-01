Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$40,973.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,985,851.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total transaction of C$38,515.50.
- On Monday, July 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.39, for a total transaction of C$46,163.10.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total transaction of C$46,193.40.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total transaction of C$47,451.90.
- On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$47,403.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60.
- On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.
- On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.
- On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.
Shares of REAL opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.60.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.