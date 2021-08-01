Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

